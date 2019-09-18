PHOENIX, ARIZONA — John Morgan Hester, Jr. died September 4th. Born October 1, 1953, he was a 1971 graduate of Decatur High School, where he played trombone there and later in the Auburn University Marching Band. He graduated Auburn in 1975, and was retired as a District Manager of Hancock Fabrics in Arizona.
Survivors include parents, Ann and John M. Hester; siblings, Patsy McBride, Tom Hester and Gary Hester; a son, Jeff Hester and his wife, Jessica of Beloit, Wisconsin, their son, Nathan Hester; a daughter, Samantha Hester of Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Hester was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Hester of Phoenix, Arizona.
A memorial service was held September 15th in LaGrange, GA.
