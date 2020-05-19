TRINITY — John O. Stephens, 93, of Trinity, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. John was born in Crossville, Alabama on March 24, 1927 to L. Joseph Stephens and Ida Johns Stephens. He was married to Carolyn Miller Stephens of Russellville, Alabama for 50 years. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Port Whittier, Alaska during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service and honorable discharge in 1954, he traveled across the country, worked in various cities in California, then made his way to Detroit, Michigan where he worked for General Motors. He returned home in 1955 and entered Barber School at the Tennessee Valley State Technical School which later became a part of the John C. Calhoun Community College.
Upon graduation, he moved to Russellville, Alabama to work. It was there that his life would be forever changed by the “pretty red-head who walked past the shop on her way to work at the Franklin County Times.” He married that red-head, Carolyn Miller, in June of 1957. The couple relocated to Decatur where he began working with Mr. John Brown at John’s Barber Shop at 1804 11th Street South. In 1963, he became the sole owner of the shop and continued barbering there many years. After a couple of retirement attempts (which were short lived because he loved hiswork….., or Carolyn had too many home projects up her sleeve), he returned to the shop, fulltime, to continue the work he loved. He officially retired in 2013 and turned the reins over to Debbie Graham, who worked with him for over 25 years and whom he thought of as a daughter. Debbie now owns and still runs the shop that carries his name. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 50 years, having served as a Deacon in the past.
He is survived by his sons, John Gregory Stephens and his wife, Dawn; Todd Miller Stephens and his wife, Monica; three grandsons, Tyler Alexander Stephens, Cameron John Stephens and Carter Dale Stephens; sister, Cleva Dell Blevins, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends. The Reverends Steve Caudle and Jamin Grubbs will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; his parents, Joseph “Joe” and Ida; and brother, Claude Stephens of Ider, Alabama.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. The family requests that any decision to attend be based upon your own health and personal preferences. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May, 21, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Trinity Baptist Church, Missions Fund, or a charity of your choice.
