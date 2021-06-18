DECATUR — Funeral service for John Olen Barnette, 93, of Decatur will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021. Friends and family will be received from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 pm at Johnson Chapel Cemetery, Danville, officiated by Pastor Royce Teague.
Mr. Barnette died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 10, 1928 in Jefferson County to John James Barnette and Leether Smith of Cullman. He married Hilda Aldridge Barnette of Morgan County. He was formerly employed at the Alabama Hosiery Mill until 1956 and then took employment at Monsanto, Decatur, where he retired as Maintenance Coordinator in 1983. He was an outstanding self-taught taxidermist, a hunting and fishing enthusiast, and a champion gardener. He was a model father and friend always teaching the meaning of a “servant’s heart” by example.
He was preceded in death his wife, Hilda Barnette 1929-2010. Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Barnette Finley and Patricia Barnette Davies (Decatur); one son, John Stephen Barnette (Priceville); one sister, Betty Nix (Cullman); one brother, Larry Barnette (Priceville); four half-sisters, Jean Drake, Faye Montgomery, Anne Smith (all of Cullman) and Joyce Brown (Florida); two half-brothers, James Barnette (Jasper) and Bill Barnette (Cullman); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are his grandsons, Michael Barnette, John Barnette, Josh Davies, Ben Finley, Josh Haney, and Ashley McIntyre.
Isaiah 57:2 “Those who walk uprightly enter into peace, they find rest as they lie in death”
In lieu of flowers, family request that memorial contributions be made to one of the following: International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Committee on Church Cooperation, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, or Meals on Wheels.
