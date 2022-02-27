DECATUR — John Franklin Owens passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at his residence in Decatur, at the age of 87.
He was a member of Hartselle Church of Christ, served on the Board of Education in Lawrence County during the time of desegregation. He was married to Betty Fuller Owens for 65 years and was a Veteran of the US Army. He was nick-named “Combine” by coworkers at Monsanto for raising corn & soybeans and was a volunteer fireman for Caddo-Midway and Priceville. He had an affinity for vintage tractors and was well known for his story telling. He was born to Slathal Chelsey Owens and Etna Louise Sharp Owens on June 13, 1934 in Morgan County, Alabama.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Owens of Decatur; daughters, Sheri Owens of Mobile, Karen Owens of Hartselle; a sister Sue Crow (Donald) of Decatur; and granddaughter, Alex Owens (Fiancé Justin Furgeson).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Fuller Owens; son, Karey Owens; and granddaughter, Ashleigh Owens.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Interment will be at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Brother Phillip Hines will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request that a memorial donation be made to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.