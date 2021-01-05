STATHAM, GEORGIA — John Porter Vinson, went to be with Jesus and reunited with his parents, Porter and Bernice Vinson, on December 30, 2020.
John was 66 years old. He spent 41 of those years loving his wife, Terry. John loved his girls, Jennifer and Lauren, as well as their husbands, his three grandchildren, and his grandson due in May. He will also be missed by his sisters, Martha and Mary, as well as their families.
After earning a degree from Auburn University, John spent a vast majority of his career in various positions with Bell South and AT&T.
If, however, you were to ask John what he did for a living, he would simply tell you that he “wrote emails.” That’s because John wasn’t really driven by career, ambition and achievement. John was driven by a devotion to Jesus. It was quiet, consistent and humble. This devotion caused him to love well. He loved his family fiercely as he set an impossible benchmark of servanthood. He loved his church and supported his pastor. He loved his neighbors and repaired anything he could for them. He loved his coworkers and never said a harsh word about anyone, whether they worked above or below him. He loved the guys showing up at his lake house and loved pulling them around on his boat the entire weekend.
We are grateful and better for the years we had with him. He will be missed here, but we know he is getting everything just right for when his family is reunited with him in heaven with his Savior.
Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Crosspointe Church in Duluth, GA. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, GA.
“Time is getting short on this side of heaven for me, but I’ll save you a place at my breakfast table at my mansion in glory.”
-John Vinson
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bernstein Funeral Home, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com is in charge of funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.