DECATUR — John R. Glass, Jr., 84, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Mr. Glass was a native of Haleyville, but spent his later years in Phil Campbell and Decatur. He was an Alabama fan who loved fishing, walking and all things outdoors. He had an amazing green thumb and loved being helpful to his neighbors. He was of the Methodist faith and attended Isbell United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville.
Mr. Glass is survived by his wife, Jean Glass; sons, Andy Glass (Bea), Orlando, FL, Jeffrey Glass, St. Louis, MO; Phillip Stovall (Christal), Madison, AL, and Brent Stovall (Linda), Bremen, AL; brothers, James Glass (June), Chattanooga, TN, and Carrie Glass (Linda), Haleyville, AL; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Glass, Sr., and Julia Kent Glass, and his brother, Alford Glass.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
