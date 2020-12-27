DECATUR — Funeral for John Raymond Matthews, 83, of Decatur, Alabama, will be at Roselawn Cemetery on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be conducted graveside. John passed away peacefully on December 23rd from complications due to COVID-19. The family requests that those attending the funeral please wear face masks and maintain recommended social distancing.
John was born and raised in Decatur, Alabama, and called it home for his entire life. He graduated from Austinville High School and later graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Horticulture. John married his wife, Sylvia, in 1961. They were very active and committed in supporting Morgan County’s foster children. Over the span of their lives, they helped to care for 150+ children. John and Sylvia shared 55 years of marriage prior to Sylvia’s passing in 2016. John and his family were also loyal members of Westmeade Baptist Church where he attended for many years until unable to physically do so. He also served as a Deacon during his time at Westmeade, along with teaching a Men’s Sunday School class for numerous years.
Countless people will remember John from seeing him around Decatur passing out smiles and best wishes of goodwill to friends, family, and strangers. Although, John truly never met a stranger. His work as a self-employed landscaper for many years allowed him to meet and form new friendships with an array of people in the Decatur area.
Just a few of John’s noteworthy accomplishments include: 1) design & project management of Point Mallard Park, 2) large landscape projects for private, state, and federal entities, 3) making it to church on time every Sunday with five+ children, 4) and most importantly, spreading the love of Christ to everyone he met, no matter the circumstances or their disposition.
Preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Ann (Chapman) Matthews and his parents, James Raymond Matthews and Carrie Lucille Lamon. Loving father of Susan Jones, Karen Hennecy, Laura (Wiley) McKeller, Michael (Johnna) Matthews, Andy Matthews. Loving “Big Brother” of Ronald (Betty) Matthews, Bobby (Katrina) Matthews, Joyce (Ronald) Green, and Linda (Frank) Hagan. Proud grandfather of Katherine (Mark) Goding, Alivia (CJ) Brady, Brooks & Kate McKeller, CJ Hennecy, and Aja & Eli “Leroy” Matthews. Proud great-grandfather to John Luke and Autumn Goding, and Bella Brady. Loving caregiver for many years to Woody Fowler and Mary Wilburn.
The family asks that all remember John for who he was: Genuine, Loving, Supportive, Caring, and Happy. Please display these traits to others you encounter each day so that the love demonstrated by John continues.
Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
