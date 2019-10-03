DECATUR — John Reid Pittman, age 88, passed away on Tuesday October 1st after a long illness. He was born October 24, 1930 in Auburn Alabama to Theo and Nina Dean Pittman. He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ralph, Harold, Judson and Lyman; and one sister, Louise Nix.
Mr. Pittman is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene; son, David and daughter-in-law, Lauri; two stepgrandchildren, Ethan and Jade; sisters, Mary Banks and Jennie Payne and many nieces and nephews.
A four-year Navy veteran, he graduated in 1959 with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University). He worked at Redstone Arsenal on the Saturn Rocket Testing Program for several years, later working for TVA at Browns Ferry Power Plant in instrumentation and management until his retirement in 1991.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday October 4th at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. A private family service will be held at a later date near his childhood home in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to the charity of your choice is deeply appreciated.
