DECATUR — Graveside service for John Robert Roby, age 87, of Decatur, will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Roby, who died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born December 6, 1931, in Brewton to John Russell Roby and Susan Emma Renthy Herren Roby. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Monsanto following 37 years. Mr. Roby thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf and cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Alexander Roby; two sons, John Roby, Jr. (Sherri) of Athens, TN, and Stewart Roby (Sheila Franks) of Decatur; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).
