PRICEVILLE — A private funeral service for John Robert Ryan, 69, of Priceville will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 with Brother Dale Jenkins and Ron Ryan officiating. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM at Eva Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Ryan died December 28, 2020. He was born August 2, 1951 in Cullman County to Roland “Shorty” Ryan and Frances Norris Ryan. He was a graduate of Eva High School and Calhoun College.
He was a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather who always delighted in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Ryan; three children, Julie Carter (Eric), Anthony Ryan (Anna), Jennifer McCuiston (Ryan); two brothers, Ron Ryan (Betty) and Chris Ryan (Lucretia); eight grandchildren, Emily Owens (Tanner), Caleb Payne, Anna Hill (Trent), Katrina Ryan, Alanna Veach, Ian McCuiston, Madelyn McCuiston and Coleman McCuiston; six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Darren Wallace, Dennis Wallace, Davis Wallace, Greg Godwin, Reggie Ryan, CJ Ryan, Ian McCuiston and Caleb Payne.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Eva Class of 1969.
