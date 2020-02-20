DECATUR — John Roland Jenkins, 84, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Sunday, February 16th. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 21st at 2 p.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Jenkins, the only son of Annie Lee Cagle Jenkins and Almon Jenkins, was born on November 11, 1935. Known as Poppy to his children and grandchildren, John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. John leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Glenda Brooks Jenkins, and his children: Jan Jenkins Huber (Merritt), Joel David Jenkins (Elizabeth) and Johanna Jenkins Czarnecki (Jeff). John was predeceased by his son, John “Jay” Jenkins, Jr. Poppy will be missed by his beloved grandchildren, Merritt Huber, Blake Huber, Caroline Jenkins, Reid Jenkins, Jay Czarnecki, and Annabelle Czarnecki.
John owned and operated Valley Steel Construction, Valley Crane Service, Valley Fabricating and Keystone Laboratories. He also had an abundance of interests including an affinity for vintage cars. His favorites included a 1935 Studebaker which he restored himself. John loved being outdoors gardening at home and on his farm. He was a boating junkie who enjoyed spending time on the river with his family. An aficionado of all power tools, he was a master mechanic and could repair or build anything. John also enjoyed cooking but declined to share his recipes which he claimed came from an old Native American chief.
John attended Auburn University and was a loyal fan; however, as a lifelong learner, he was able to temporarily change teams when his son Joel inspired him to apply to the New College at The University of Alabama. He was accepted and studied creative writing. He impressed his professors with his humor and oddball creativity. They were, however, less impressed with his spelling.
In his later years, John moved with his wife Glenda to Atlanta. He expressed that he was moving solely to see more of his grandchildren. He might have gotten more than he bargained for as he spent the next few years attending untold numbers of chorus concerts, recitals, school and church plays, track meets, swim meets, softball, lacrosse, football, basketball and baseball games, grandparents’ days and birthday parties. At every event, his grandchildren were thrilled that he was there. John displayed daily his Christian beliefs, always demonstrating patience, gentleness and generosity. A wise man, he was slow to speak and slow to anger. He was very loved and will be warmly welcomed into Heaven by his son Jay and Jesus.
Memorials can made to Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch or to charity.
The family will receive friends and family at Jay Landings Marina, 1600 Highway 20, Decatur, AL 35601 after the burial.
