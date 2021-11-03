PLEASANT VIEW, UTAH — John Shannon Lowman, Sr. passed from this earthly life on Sunday, September 26,2021 in Pleasant View, Utah, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Joyce McClanahan Lowman; his brother, James Thomas Lowman; sister, Mildred Jean Lowman Squires Meyers and granddaughter, Robin Diane Jensen. He is survived by three children, John Shannon Lowman, Jr., Connie Ruth Lowman Jensen (Richard), Lowell Jeffery Lowman (Susan); eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
John lived a full and varied life. He was a band director, a math teacher, a statistician for Monsanto for many years and an independent Quality Control consultant. He served as Special Forces in the Army National Guard for 32 years, attaining the rank of Lt. Col.
John also served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, fulfilling the positions of Seminary Teacher, Bishop (twice) and High Councilman among many others.
There will be a graveside memorial at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10 A.M. The graveside is located in front of the cemetery offices.
