FORMERLY OF HARTSELLE — Graveside service for John Sterling Robertson, 36, will be today at 4 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. with Peck Funeral Home. No visitation is scheduled. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Japanese International Church in Tempe, AZ.
