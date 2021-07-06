DECATUR — John T. “Junebug” Varner Jr., 64, died June 27, 2021. Funeral is noon Saturday at Flint Hill M.B. Church, Verbena, Alabama, and inhumation in Mary Williams Community Cemetery. The body will lie in repose two hours prior to service. The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Residency issue returns as Decatur director moves to Priceville
- In the community
- Music, fireworks complete 54th Spirit of America Festival
- Australian Grand Prix Formula 1 race canceled in November
- US left Afghan airfield at night, didn't tell new commander
- Wildlife, air quality at risk as Great Salt Lake nears low
- July 5 police reports
- 2 men found dead in Morgan County
Most Read
Articles
- Former Decatur teacher sentenced to serve prison time
- Decatur man dies in 'domestic disturbance' shooting, police say
- Decatur woman dies in 2-vehicle wreck
- With demolition making room for dorm, demand for rooms appears high
- Melissa Amy Russell Yost
- Herman Marks
- 1 septuple slaying defendant pleads not guilty, other seeks youthful offender status
- Field of Dreams: Softball a form of therapy for recovering addicts
- New principals at Decatur Middle, Eastwood Elementary
- City attorney: Newly enforced tax on business leases to be enforced retroactively
Images
Videos
Commented
- Opponent labels Brooks part of establishment after he gets powerful group's endorsement (5)
- Council commits to Sixth Avenue streetscape project (5)
- Opponent labels Brooks part of establishment after he gets powerful group's endorsement (4)
- Editorial: Biden is abroad, but is the US truly back? (4)
- Mayor: City to enforce license fee on business leases (3)
- Editorial: Free speech vital for debate (3)
- Decatur needs to clean up, enforce mowing standards, consultant says (3)
- Personnel Board recommends pay raises for Decatur Police (3)
- Morgan 911 dispatchers in short supply (2)
- Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime (2)
- Man accused of shooting 5 in Ala. and Ga. says he targeted white men (2)
- And the walls came tumbling down (2)
- The right to go in the right restroom is universal (2)
- Resident says Lawrence superintendent not trying to hire Black teachers (2)
- Pepper proposes paving Wilson Morgan walking trail (2)
- Council approves chamber allocation with no political promises (2)
- Decatur school board hires PR person for $75k, two assistant principals resign (2)
- Letter to the editor: Decatur Utilities workers came through for community (2)
- Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go (2)
- Former Decatur teacher sentenced to serve prison time (2)
- Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations (1)
- Herman Marks (1)
- There She Is: UAH senior to compete as Miss River City in Miss Alabama pageant (1)
- Council tables mayor's reorganization plan (1)
- Infrastructure deal now in doubt; GOP senators 'blindsided' (1)
- DCS grade 6-12 math, science teachers could earn additional $20k per year (1)
- My dad, my hero, a police officer (1)
- Commissioners dig into CFP expansion; Pac-12 pushes autobids (1)
- Lawmakers mark Juneteenth with talk of 'abolition amendment' (1)
- Pandemic reveals education gaps (1)
- Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law (1)
- Chamber VP Crystal Brown selected new president, CEO (1)
- Palm Beach Post Editorial: Kill the filibuster (1)
- Alabama removes toddler from Michigan family found with marijuana (1)
- Danville’s Blayne Godfrey, West Morgan’s Abby Lindsey named 1A-4A Players of the Year (1)
- Memphis erases Confederate general from its public spaces (1)
- Former Hartselle High track star Quanesha Burks earns spot at the Olympics (1)
- Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies (1)
- Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana (1)
- Weekly feature photos (1)
- Power restored as residents clean up, prepare for repairs and express thanks for no injuries (1)
- Inflation puts pressure on Fed (1)
- 'We hold these truths to be self-evident...' (1)
- Mo Brooks raising campaign funds off wife getting served with lawsuit (1)
- 1 septuple slaying defendant pleads not guilty, other seeks youthful offender status (1)
- Editorial: QAnon is new spin on old panic (1)
- GOP filibuster halts Democrats' signature voting bill (1)
- Decatur takes 1st step toward 6th Avenue streetscape (1)
- Developer still plans Tower building remake despite climbing costs (1)
- The delta variant is in the way (1)
- Chamber seeks a portion of annual appropriation (1)
- City attorney: Newly enforced tax on business leases to be enforced retroactively (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.