HARTSELLE — Funeral service for JT Compton, 36, will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Nicky Pressnell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Peebles Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Compton died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 3, 1983, in Morgan County to John Owen Compton and Tammy Annette Peebles Compton. He was a self-employed Contractor, prior to his passing, and was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father, John Owen Compton; one sister, Amber Ellis (Nick); one niece, Brantley Burgess; two nephews, Grayson Ellis and Jackson Ellis; grandmother, Nedra Compton.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
