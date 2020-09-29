HARTSELLE — Funeral service for John V. Davis, 81, will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Trotter, Bro. Jimmy Watson, Bro. Tony Willis and Bro. Charley Cain officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 24, 1939, in Mississippi, to Claude Andress Davis and Mildred Cox Davis. He was employed as an Engineering Manager for the Missile Defense Department of the United States Army, Civil Service and was also an Engineer for SAIC, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed scuba diving, and reluctantly traveling the world with his wife, Joyce. He was an avid gun owner and target shooter. Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Davis; two sons, Eric Davis (Johanne) and Kirk Davis (Erika); one daughter, Tamara Burch (Phillip); one brother, Billy Davis; five grandchildren, Aaron Davis, Abigail Davis, Liam Davis, Sophia Burch and Lola Burch.
