HARTSELLE — John (Johnny) Walker Woodall, 81, of Hartselle, AL passed away at his home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Mr. Woodall was born on October 18, 1939, in Hollywood, AL, to the late Clarence Walker and Hattie Lou Woodall of Scottsboro, AL.
John graduated from Samford University and New Orleans Theological Seminary. John’s life has taken him from Alabama to Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland and finally back to his sweet home in Alabama. John had the ability to reach out and touch so many lives as a pastor and chaplain who comforted, supported, advised, and encouraged so many people. John has never met a stranger.
John started many congregations, but the most memorable is the Interfaith Center in Columbia, MD. CBF focused on Christian fellowship, growth, and service within the community. He served on numerous committees, organizations and foundations such as the Refugee Resettlement in Howard County, MD. Chaplaincy Ministry that provided comfort to the dying and those that are grieving. He taught nurses at Johns Hopkins about death, dying and help start a Hospice in Madison, Alabama in 1980 and member of ARC organization for the Intellectually disabled. He was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Development in Jackson County, AL. John loved Scottsboro where he enjoyed fishing, boating, and his cabins on the Tennessee River.
Mr. Woodall is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Carole Kite Woodall; his sister, Elizabeth W. Hooper (Danny); his daughter, Elizabeth W. Cooper (Randall); his sons, Jon Mark Woodall (Karen C.); grandchildren, Brendan Reaves Counts, Ryan Mark Woodall, Lucas Trent Woodall, and Joshua Ryan Cooper; and nephews, Mike Word, Ed Word and niece, Melinda W. Ray.
Family will have a Celebration of Life that will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Family request memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Encompass Health-Hospice of Decatur, AL.
The family extends a special thanks to John’s caregivers, nurse Michelle King, Tina Green, Rachel Roper and Cindy Shields.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.