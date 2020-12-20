DECATUR — Graveside service for John Waymon King, age 81, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Reverend Ricky Green officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mr. King, who died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his residence, was born February 2, 1939, in Lawrence County, to Arthur James King and Lillie Pearl Christian King. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara King; parents; one sister, Geraldine King; and one daughter, Teresa Blaxton. Mr. King was a crane operator for Nichols Aluminum until his retirement.
He is survived by one son, John Brandon King of Trinity; one daughter, Kerri King Bracken of Decatur; two brothers, James King of Crane Hill, and Billy King of Decatur; five grandchildren, Jacob Dockery, Ashlei Williams, Alex Bracken, Katie Bracken, and John Cameron; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
