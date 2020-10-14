DECATUR — John Wayne Haynes, 76, of Decatur will have a visitation on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with a service following.
Mr. Haynes was born on September 28, 1944 in Cullman County to Ernest Haynes and Annie Mar Carlisle Haynes, both deceased. He died Monday, October 12, 2020. He loved NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Howard (Brad) of Decatur; sister, Doris Spinks of Decatur.
