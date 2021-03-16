MOULTON — On Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. John Wayne Rogers got his angel wings. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Landersville Church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be from 12 to 1 p.m. with the service at 1 p.m. Wayne will have a military service with flag folding and taps. Officiating will be Brother Jason Obert.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Rose Nell Rogers; five children, Jennette Rogers (Anthony), Stella Rogers (Emerson), all of California, Lisa Nott (Roger) of Wetumpka, AL, Justin Chrusciel (Ann) and Shane Puryear of Florida; 14 grandchildren, Isabel Chavez, Carlos Mendoza (Erica), Ilene Mendoza, Jade Rodiguez, Jazmine Rodiguez, Anthony Rodiguez Jr., Daniel Rodiguez, Emily Rodiguez, and Sarah Rodiguez, all of California, Tommy Sipocz of Kansas, Ashley Sipocz of Illinois, Hannah Puryear of Indiana, and Alexandra Chrusciel of Florida; five great-grandchildren, Alissa Ortiz, Michelle Martinez, Alanna Moore, Mia Espinoza and Mellyssa Espinoza, all of California; one sister, Patsy Delgado (Mark) of California; two brothers, William “Pinky” Rogers and Bobby Rogers (Denise), all of Illinois; six nephews, Raymond Jr., Robert, Jason, Richard, Eric and Derrick; five nieces, Vanessa, Rhonda, Joy, Roseann and Glenna; sister-in-law, Marie Sterling of Oregon; his best friend, Benny Bennett; and a host of family and friends.
Honorary attendants are Emerson Rodriguez, Eric Knight, Derrick Knight, Kade Sanderson, Hagen Knight, Kenny Fagan and Benny Bennett.
Wayne was preceded in death by his loving mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Rogers; his first wife, Elizabeth; brother, Raymond; nephew, Robert Rogers Jr.; niece, Ginger Rogers Worlds; brother-in-law, Harold Knight; and sister-in-law, Audrey Smerdel.
Lovingly known as Uncle Wayne by most of Moulton, Wayne was the self-professed Mayor of the Mount Moriah community after the death of his brother-in-law, Harold Knight, who was his partner in crime and best friend. Wayne was born in Chicago Illinois on September 1, 1948. He was always a jokester and loved having fun.
One time he really found himself lost and unable to find home. When he was four years old he wandered off from home after supper and his mother went out to get him for his bath and bed and she could not find him or his red wagon. The next morning a member of the Missing Person Bureau was walking to work and he heard a child crying. It was little John Wayne Rogers who told him he was lost. The missing bureau investigator took Wayne to the police station where they called his mother and let her know of the find. She rushed to the police station to find Wayne eating cookies and drinking milk with a whole police station of new friends. He never did find his little red wagon. But that was not of importance, he had been found.
Wayne joined the United States Marines on June 30, 1967. He served 4 years in the Marines, fighting in the Vietnam War. During his time out of country he traveled up the ranks in the Marines to Lance Corporal E-III. He never talked about his war time service, but he earned a Good Conduct Medal, the Bronze Star and Navy Commendation Medal for his heroic achievement. While under heavy fire, a wounded marine was pinned down. Risking his own safety, Wayne rescued his comrade although this same Marine had harassed Wayne when he first arrived in Vietnam.
Upon discharge from the Marines, Wayne settled in San Diego, California where he met his first wife Elizabeth. They married and had two children, Jennette and Stella. With the children still small he met head on one of the most difficulte times of his life. He lost his wife after a brief illness and was left to raise his two young girls as a young 27 year old father. He raised his girls and they went on to become mothers and grandmothers. This in turn made him become the greatest thing of all, Grandpa, or according to his youngest great-granddaughter “Grandpa E E.”
Later in life he married Rose Nell Knight who was born in Lawrence County, AL. After the two married and were living in California, they visited Alabama and moved to Moulton just a short time later. One of the first memories of “Uncle Wayne” living in Moulton was visits to Walmart. He said he loved Moulton, and he had a lot of girlfriends at Walmart. When questioned about this, he said they all called him darling and sweetheart, although Rose Nell held his heart.
The other love of his life was his Church and Church Family. He was a member of Landersville Church of Christ. He was baptized in a swimming pool at dawn when he turned his life over to the Lord. He looked forward to church weekly and never missed unless he was sick.
Wayne’s pastime favorites were watching UFC fighting, boxing, and L.A. Lakers Basketball. He was a frequent Walmart shopper; Mayor of Mount Moriah community and A.K.A Uncle Wayne From the Santa Shoppe.
Special Thanks to Hospice of the Valley for all their loving care, and Emerson Rodriguez for all your help we could not have done it without you.
Family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Landersville Church of Christ c/o Eric Knight, 11906 County Road 236 Moulton, AL 35650.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
