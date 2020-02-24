MOULTON — Funeral for John Winford “Went” Sterling, 87, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with O.D. Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation is one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Sterling, who died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence, was born June 24, 1932 to John F. Sterling and Josie Johnson Sterling. He was a member of the Church of Christ and served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leldon Sterling and Guy Sterling; and sister, Pauline Craig.
Mr. Sterling is survived by his wife, Olene Sterling; son, Steve (Amy) Sterling; daughter, Belinda (Michael) Bowen; grandchildren, David (Tara) Ellis, Stefanie (Nick) Reeves, Kaylyn (Chase) Reeves, Jacob (Audry Ann) Smith, and Jordan (Braxton) Davis; and great grandchildren, Palmer Ellis, Evie Reeves, Price Reeves, Iyla Reeves, Gemma Reeves, Went Reeves, and Sol Reeves.
Pallbearers will be Nick Reeves, Chase Reeves, David Ellis, Jacob Smith, Braxton Davis, and Randy Hensley.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.
