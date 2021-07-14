RUSSELLVILLE — Johnathan “John” William King, age 49, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
John was a 1990 graduate of Russellville High School. He was employed as a maintenance specialist at Wayne’s Farms in Decatur. He was an all-around good guy, never met a stranger, and would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church and loved going on mission trips and building churches. John was the go-to guy when you wanted something done and all of his friends and co-workers loved that about him. He loved to hunt, fish, was a diehard Auburn fan, and was a great cook. John loved his parents, O’neal and Shirl; his son, Christian; his friends, and especially his cat, Lily. He is gone too soon, but will never be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin O’Neal King; and grandparents.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Christian King; parents, John O’Neal and Shirl King; and a host of friends.
The visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. today, July 14, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Jim Lumpkin officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Ryan Woods, Bryan Woods, Michael Seal, Darrell Fuller, Terry Saffold, Steve Baker, Braxton Mayfield, Brad Hopkins, Daniel Parker, and Christian King.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
