DECATUR
Johness Barbara Franklin Swindle died on September 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 22, 1949, in Morgan County to Bryant Joe Franklin and Mary Lou Herdon Franklin. She was self employed, building furniture. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ricky Swindle; her parents; a daughter, Joyce Renee Swindle Stewart; two brothers, Calvin Franklin and Ray Franklin and two sisters, Martina King and Gail Jones.
Survivors include one daughter, Tessa Swindle (Lee Morris); one brother, Joe Franklin; one sister, Judy Schell (Chris); three grandchildren, Michele Swindle, Danielle Bell and Destiny Stewart.
A Graveside Memorial Service and Interment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.
