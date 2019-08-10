SOMERVILLE — Johnie Mae Ingram Seale, of Somerville, stepped into heaven Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Alex Seale; her brother, Rudolph Ingram; and her sister, Bobbie Reynolds. She is survived by her daughter, Gail S. Sharpe (Rick); one grandson, James Reid “Jim” Sharpe; her sister, Betty Rayfield; and her brother, Jerome Blankenship (Sara).
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Decatur. Service will follow in the Stephenson Chapel in the church at 11 a.m., Dr. Blake Kersey and Rev. Jack Lovelace officiating. Graveside will be in Jefferson Memorial Gardens, South (2701 John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover, AL 35244), James Burton officiating.
The family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or First Baptist Church of Decatur. The family also would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley, Decatur and Johnie’s niece, Kathy McSpadden, for their special care and compassion.
