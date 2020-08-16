MOULTON
Funeral for Johnnie Palmer, 83, of Moulton will be Monday, August 17, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11 a.m., with Denny Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Palmer, who died Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence, was born, August 25, 1936, to Henry A. Barron and Bell Z. Aldridge Barron. She was a member of County Line Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Russell Palmer
Survivors include daughters, Diane (Ronald) Reed, and Tammy Palmer; step-daughter, Alana (Eric) Palmer Schwartz; brother, Joe Barron; two grandchildren, Jeff (Julie Letson) Reed, and Josh (Beth) Standridge; six great grandchildren, Tanner (Lindsey Carpenter) Reed, Katie Reed, Connor Reed, Lily Reed, Oakleigh Standridge, and Liam Schwartz.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
