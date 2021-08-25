LACEY’S SPRING
April 19, 1933 - August 23, 2021
Johnnie Sparks, 88, of Lacey’s Spring passed away Monday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Sparks; son, Terry Sparks; parents, Warnie and Susie Jackson; brother, Voyd Jackson; sisters, Mae Bohy, Jean Carlisle, and Elizabeth Small, and nephew, William Small.
Survivors include daughter, Cathye Hendrix (John); grandchildren, Michael Mitchell, David Mitchell (Tammy), Dale Mitchell (Teresa), Beth Grantham (Neal), and Matthew Hendrix (Cristen); and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Sparks worked at Lacey’s Spring School, Missile Command, and Pro Electric. She was a member of Lacey’s Spring Church of Christ.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, August 27th at Hough Cemetery in Lacey’s Spring. A graveside service will follow with Tim Sutton officiating. Laughlin Funeral Home is directing.
