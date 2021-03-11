WILSONVILLE, ALABAMA — Johnnie Sue Ennis passed away March 9, 2021. Johnnie Sue was born December 11, 1941 in Clanton, Alabama. She was the oldest child and big sister to two younger brothers. Because her father wanted a boy, she was named Johnnie after him even though she was a girl.
After high school, she moved to Birmingham, Alabama where she met her devoted husband of 57 years, Stanley Ennis.Together, along with their one daughter, Charlotte, they moved to Columbiana in 1971. Johnnie Sue was a homemaker and community volunteer until returning to work at the Columbiana Housing Authority for many years. After retiring, she and her husband moved to their retirement home on Lay Lake in Wilsonville.
Johnnie Sue enjoyed traveling, sewing and cooking, and adored her three granddaughters. According to her granddaughters, she makes the world’s best sugar cookies! Johnnie Sue cherished her special friends in the Linda Legg Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Columbiana as well as ladies in the local Red Hat Society.
Johnnie Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Culpepper and Gurtis Riggins Culpepper. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Bryce Ennis; daughter, Charlotte Ennis Gregory (Richard); granddaughters, Caroline Beason, Mary Elizabeth “Meg” and Emily Wells Gregory of Decatur, Alabama and two brothers, James Eddie Culpepper, and William Clark Culpepper (Landa), both of Clanton, Alabama.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Gardens in Columbiana, Alabama. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to the charity of your choice.
Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.