HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Johnny Baccus Burnett, Jr., 64, will be Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Cagle officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Burnett died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Thursday, December 29, 1955, in Winston County to John Baccus Burnett, Sr. and Ivan Hyde Dodd Burnett. He was employed by General Motors as a production worker for 30 years, prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Morgan County Disaster Relief Team, a member of the Bankhead Amateur Radio Club and a member of the Danville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Bonner Burnett, Hartselle, AL; one son, John Bently Burnett, Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Kamlyn Thomas, Haleyville, AL; and one nephew, Shane Thomas, Haleyville, AL.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Vinson, Darrell Harris, Jeremy Legg, Ken Garner, Mark Converse and Dennis Terry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.