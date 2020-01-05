MOULTON — Johnny Barrett, 76, of Moulton passed on 12-31-2019, in Florence nursing home. Johnny was born 12/31/1943 in Limestone County Alabama to Jess and Vina Montgomery Barrett.
Visitation will be Monday night, January 6 from 6 -9 p.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, January 7, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Johnny was a veteran who served with the Army in Vietnam.
Johnny loved all his many, many friends. He loved drinking morning coffee with Deborah, visiting his friends at Walmart and Steak-n-Biscuit. He loved his neighbors and visiting with Roger and Sharon. He enjoyed going to see Judy at Cowboys, and to visit Ashley and to visit Quvis and Sissy. He also loved animals and watching Alabama football. He was an Alabama fan 100%. He especially loved George Jones and country music. He enjoyed watching westerns. His favorite show was Touched By An Angle.
But most of all, Johnny, loved God, and talked with him daily. Johnny was truly one of a kind.
He was Survived by Relatives and friends. His special friends are Deborah Jeffery’s and (J.R.) and Ashley Gibson and (Eric).
Pallbears are Mark Dutton, Gene Terry, J.R. Jefferys, Roger Givens, Quivis Terry, Junior Bradford, Chris Alred, Cesar Plaza, Eddie Lackey, Donald Hardyman, Billy Smith, Dewayne Harville, Ramiro Saenz, and Leroy Mason.
