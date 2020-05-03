HATTON — Johnny Calvin Cantrell, 55, of Hatton passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Lawrence Medical Center. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Moulton Memory Gardens with Caleb Chambers officiating.
Johnny served in the U.S. Air Force, and he was the EMA director for Lawrence County for the past six years.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years Anita Cantrell; one son, Cody Cantrell (Yuri); one daughter, Mariah Cantrell; one brother, Dennis Cantrell (Brandi); two sisters, Rena Gobbell (Kenny) and Denise Cornelius; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Cantrell and Linda Reeves Cantrell.
Pallbearers will be Scott Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Chip Wallace, Brent Gillespie, Daniel Jenkins, and Greg Harrison.
