MOULTON — Funeral for Johnny Dewey Langley, 80, will be today at noon at The Coffey Center (next door to Parkway Funeral Home) with Parkway Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.
Obituary Information
