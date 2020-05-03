HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Johnny Jones, 76 of Hartselle, Alabama, will be noon Monday, April 4, 2020 at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Bro. Barry Brackins officiating. Public viewing will be today from noon till 3:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Johnny Edward Jones was born April 8, 1944 in Town Creek, AL to the late Albert Jones Sr. and Laura Mae White Jones. He departed this life April 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Johnny confessed hope in Christ at an early age while growing up in Town Creek. He was a Lead Operator at Monsanto for many years. He also was retired from Dunlop Tire Corporation as tire sorter with twenty years of dedicated service. Johnny prided himself on never being late and never missing a day of work. He had a passion for sports (especially football), coaching, and, most of all, he loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lizzie Bell Jones Taylor, Francis Herford; brothers, George Jones, Albert Jones, Jr., Billy Jones, Norah (Ella) Jones, and Charles Jones.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Eunice Smith Jones of Hartselle, AL; two sons, Kendrick (Lakeshia) Jones of Northport, John Alex Jones of Hartselle; one daughter, Nellie Jones Harris of Birmingham; five grandchildren, SheaQwetta “Shea” Griffin, Christopher CD Sutherland, JacQuez O’Neal Jones, Kaelyn Simone Harris, John Edward Jones; one great-grandson, Tresten Keione Griffin; five sisters, Mary (Marvin) Turney of Huntsville, Susie Orr of Hartselle, Rosie Foster of Hartselle, Lila Malone of Decatur, Annie (Joe) White of Jeffersonville, IN; nine sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law, and a host of close and special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
