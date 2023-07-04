Funeral service for Johnny McDonald, 83, will be Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Duke officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. McDonald died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Tuesday, October 24, 1939, in Morgan County to William Riston McDonald and Myrtle Ann Sullivan McDonald. Mr. McDonald began his career working as a machine operator for Automatic Screw then for Fruehauf. From there until 1992 he was employed by A&E Inc. After working at A&E Inc., Mr. McDonald and his two sons Johnny Jr. and Jimmy started a business named JM Door Corp. There they all would work side by side until the business sold in 2008.
In 1971, Mr. McDonald with wife Rosalie made their dream come true. They purchased a farm in Vinemont, AL. There they had chicken houses where they raised broiler and layers until the year 2000. Along with the chicken business, Mr. McDonald loved to raise, buy, and sell deer. The farm eventually became known as JM Deer Farm. Mr. McDonald loved to hunt. He, his sons, grandsons and son-in-law gathered many time over the years at their tree stands for a day of hunting, when actually they were having great bonding sessions.
Johnny and his wife Rosalie, who preceded him in death, were married for 63 years. Also preceding him in death were his parents, William Riston McDonald and Myrtle Ann Sullivan McDonald; son, James “Jimmy” McDonald; brother, William R. McDonald Jr.; sister, Janice Dianne Davis; grandson, Jay McDonald; great-grandson, Jack Johnson; brother-in-law, Gary Busby; sister-in-law Ernestine McDonald; great-granddaughter, Jayci Howard Evans; daughter-in-law, Nadine McDonald
Survivors include his son, Johnny McDonald, Jr.; daughters, Cindy Goodwin and Myra Powell; brother, James W. McDonald; sisters, Sandra Miller, Charlotte Busby and Susan Minor; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Minor, Mike Tipton, Joe Pirkle, Lindy Hampton, Johnny Laney and Cody Hampton.
