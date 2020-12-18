FALKVILLE — A Private Family Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Johnny Wayne Bates, 77, will be at Falkville City Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. A private family visitation will be held at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Bates died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 28, 1943 in Morgan County to James Stancel Bates and Estelle Robinson Bates. He was employed by Solutia, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Compton Bates, and his parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Melanie Blankenship; one son, Monte Bates; two brothers, James Bates and Billy Brasher; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Monte Bates, Keith Blankenship, Travis Blankenship, Jared Rowe, JJ Puckett and Damon Hester.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
