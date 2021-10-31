HARTSELLE — Funeral for Jon Anthony Stinson, 73, will be Monday, November 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Oak Park Church of God with Rev. Robert Newman and Rev. Jerry Irwin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Stinson died on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 11, 1947, in Morgan County to Lester Leon Stinson and Lois Jeanette Hubbard Stinson. He was employed by AT&T, prior to his retirement, was an avid supporter of the Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball, attended Oak Park Church of God and was a member of Pioneers-Retirees of AT&T.
Jon loved his family dearly and was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Irwin Stinson; son, Eric Jon Stinson (Morgan); brothers, Michael Stinson (Janice), Jeffrey Stinson (Sherri), Steve Stinson (Margaret); sister, Patricia Long (Charles); three grandchildren, Brady, Wade and Luke Stinson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
