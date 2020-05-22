DANVILLE — Graveside service for Jonathan “Johnny” Hill, 58, of Danville will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Danville with Reverend Francis Proctor officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Hill, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Lawrence Medical Center, was born September 24, 1961, to Eldon Fate Hill and Annie Mae Pennington Hill. He was a member of Speake Christian Fellowship. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Benny Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hill; son, Travis Hill; daughter, Tiffany Brodie; and sisters, Beth Herring and Brenda Parker.
