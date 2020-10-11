JACKSONVILLE, ARK. — Jonathan Mark Rose, 58, a resident of Jacksonville, Arkansas, died October 5, 2020, at his home. He was born April 13, 1962 to Grady and Margie Rose. Jonathan was a Town Creek native; a retiree of General Motors; a member of the Church of Christ; a gifted musician; and a loving father and grandfather.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Timothy Edward Rose and Grady Michael Rose; and grandparents, Albert and Geneva Rose and Richard and Lucille Brackin.
He is survived by his children, Ashley Rose Barbery (Jossi) and Timothy Jon-Michael Rose; the mother of his children, Kim Norwood Samuels; three grandchildren, Leonna, Kristian, and Luca Barbery; one aunt, Shirley Brackin Rose; three nieces, Mandy Rose Barley (Justin), Nikki Rose Frost (Phillip), and Lang Rose Sims (Jake); one sister-in-law, Jenny Rose; two great nieces and two great nephews; and many cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, October 13, at 12:00 at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Bro. Wayne Cobb officiating. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Chapel in Town Creek. In accordance with the CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required inside the chapel at all times.
Pallbearers will be Jon-Michael Rose; Jossi Barbery; Tracy Samuels; Joey Burch; Jeff Norwood; and David Brackin.
