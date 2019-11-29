HARTSELLE — Funeral service for John V. “J.V.” Moore, age 93, of Hartselle, will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. John McPeek officiating. Burial will be at Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Moore died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born September 26, 1926 in Morgan County to Madison Monroe Moore and Fannie Mae Brazell Moore. He retired from Frauhauf where he worked in maintenance. Mr. Moore was a U.S. Navy veteran and served in WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorene Moore; and two brothers, Hildred Moore and Allen Moore.
Survivors include one daughter, JoAnn Moore Welch (Jim);two sisters,Katie Guthrie, Leona Weeks; three grandchildren, Jaime Seal, Rodney Johnson, and Stephen Johnson; two great grandchildren, Laney Seal and Dawson Seal.
Pallbearers will be Ray Bodley, Doug Moore, Les Moore, Dalton Steele, Jamie Steele and Mark Shaneyfelt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
