DECATUR — Funeral for Jordan Owens, 29, of Decatur will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mr. Owens, who died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born January 3, 1993, to Wayne Owens and Gale Herring. He was preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Melba Reeves.
Survivors include his mother, Gale (Joel) Herring; brothers, Brad Crawford, Shane (Jennifer) Crawford, Wayne (Debbie) Owens; sisters, Lesha (Kendall Pulliam) Phillips, Kim (Allen) Smith; loving friend, Sarah Tait; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
