HARTSELLE — Jordan Hartsell, age 21, died suddenly and unexpectedly on May 17, 2021. He was a sweet boy with a good heart. He loved his family, especially his grandfather Lee, and his dog Champ. He was one of the best junior golfers in the state of Alabama and was a member of the 2015 6A State Championship team for Hartselle High School, which he graduated from in 2017. Jordan played on the varsity team at HHS for six years and won several individual tournaments during that time. He signed a golf scholarship with Calhoun and had offers from several Division 1 schools. He loved golf from the time he was a small boy and he loved playing with his Dad, who taught him the game. He loved the beach and family trips to Gulf Shores every summer. He also loved Alabama Crimson Tide football and basketball.
He is survived by his mother Jaymaine, who he was very close to, and his father Jim. He is also survived by his two older brothers, Jonathan Hartsell and Jake Hartsell, who loved him and watched over him fiercely when he was little. He is survived by his grandparents Lee (who he loved unconditionally) and June Hartsell and Joel Ward and Danny Wiley. He loved his new nephew Otis Hartsell and was so proud of him.
There will be a graveside service at 11 A.M. on Thursday, May 20th at Hartselle City Cemetery with Brother Toby Chastain and Brother Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Pallbearers will be Zac Ward, Jeremiah Rhodes, Joshua Rhodes, Garrett Reist, Jake Tiffin and Coach Chad Gladden.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to youthoncourse.org in Jordan’s memory.
