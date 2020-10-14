DECATUR — Funeral for Jorge Monzon, 70, of Decatur will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Midway Memorial Gardens at 11:00 A.M. The family will have a visitation on Friday October 16, 2020 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. After the visitation there will be a rosary.
Mr. Monzon passed away on Sunday morning, October 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 23, 1950 in San Lius Potosi Mexico to Octaviano Monzon and Maria Cruz Valdez- Fraga. He was retired from General Motors with 27 and a half years service.
He is survived by his wife, Ofelia Monzon; son, Jorge A. Monzon (Neli); daughter, Magaly Monzon of Fultondale; and four grandchildren, Jorge L. Monzon, Tiago Monzon, Jimena Monzon, Maely Monzon.
