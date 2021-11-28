DECATUR — Jose Martin Delgado, 51, of Decatur, AL was called to his heavenly home on November 24. His graveside service will be conducted at noon, on November 29, 2021 at Midway Memorial Gardens. Justo Dorantes will be officiating the service.
Mr. Delgado was born on December 17, 1969 in Durango, Mexico, to Julia Casas and Salvador Delgado.
Mr. Delgado is survived by his wife of 26 years, Aurora Delgado; five children, Tania (31), Michelle (29), Monica (27), Oscar (25), Magaly (22), and Yesenia (20); and several loving grandchildren.
Jose was a responsible and hardworking man and a great leader.
Pallbearers include his son, Oscar; brothers, Jose Delgado, Manuel Delgado; and nephews, Ricardo Rodrigues, Salvador Delgado, and Jose Delgado Jr.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
