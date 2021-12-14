TRINITY — Joseph “Joe” Francis Andrew Kleri, 78, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born December 18, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Joseph Frank and Rosemary Magda Kleri.
Funeral service will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Kleri was employed by TRIS U.S.A., as a Quality Control Engineer, prior to his retirement. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary, a member of the Trinity Fire Department and EMS, a member of the Red Cross, the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Shoals British Car Club. He also loved sailing. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include wife, Debra Kleri, Trinity, AL; Son, Joe Kleri (Betty), Mansfield, OH; Daughters, Jacqueline Moore (Brian), Mansfield, OH., Jill Tuttle, Mansfield, OH., Jennifer Hunter (Eric), Mansfield, OH., Heather Brown, Trinity, AL., Melony Novalis (James), Athens, AL., Michelle Smitherman (Danny), Hartselle, AL; Sisters, Rose Marie Williams, Galveston, TX., Judy Wiseman (Richard), Columbus, OH; Fifteen Grandchildren; and Eight Great Grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Smitherman, Mark Bammann, James Novalis, Eric Hunter, Ryan Curtis and Joe Kleri.
