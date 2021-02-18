CEBU, PHILIPPINES
Joseph Louis Savage was born February 24, 1946 to the late Lovell and Leola Savage in Town Creek, AL. Joe graduated from Central High School in 1964. He was drafted into the United States Army where he became an honorable veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained in combat. After being honorably discharged, Joe moved to Cincinnati, OH. He worked for 29 years for the Crennova Company.
Joe passed away on January 25, 2021 at the Chong Hua hospital in Cebu, Philippines. Joe’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of his family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 32 years, Cristina and son, Jayden Lovell of the province Dumanjug, Cebu Philippines. His daughter, Danita Hunter and grandchildren of Lockland, OH; four brothers, Willie Savage of Birmingham, AL, Melvin Savage (Pat) of Athens, AL, Stewart Savage (Ebony) of Inkster, MI, and Charles Savage of Decatur, AL; three sisters, Marilyn Savage of Birmingham, AL, Brenda Robinson of Decatur, AL, and Evelyn Davis (Daryl) of Inkster, MI, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by one brother, Earnest Savage, and one sister, Mable Foster.
Due to the worldwide pandemic and other difficulties, Joe’s remains will rest in the Philippines with his wife and son. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is assisting the family.
