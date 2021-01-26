PRICEVILLE — Joseph Overton Woodson, III, age 61, of Priceville, Alabama passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.
Born in Midland, Texas and raised in Odessa, Texas, Joe was the second youngest of four children. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1981 with a degree in electrical engineering. After graduating, he began a career at Texas Instruments and during this season met the love of his life, Nita McCalip. They were married on August 27, 1983 and enjoyed 37 inseparable years as each other’s best friend.
In 1986 they moved to North Alabama for Joe to begin working with Boeing, which he did for almost his entire career. During his time at Boeing, he also received a master’s degree from the Florida Institute of Technology in management and information systems. Joe worked as a test engineer at Boeing and contributed to many projects including the Fiber Optic Guided Missile Program, the International Space Station Program, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, and the Space Launch System.
Joe was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved his family dearly, and he especially loved exploring God’s creation with them. Joe enjoyed hiking, cycling, camping, running, scuba diving, and traveling. He was an active member of First Bible Church in Decatur, AL where he served as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife Nita McCalip Woodson, Priceville, AL; son Adam Woodson and daughter-in-law Dakota Woodson, Birmingham, AL; son Ryan Woodson and daughter-in-law Lauren Woodson, Nashville, TN; daughter, Amanda Woodson Bell and son-in-law Joshua Bell, Birmingham, AL; grandson Nolen Woodson; granddaughter Marin Woodson; granddaughter Jane Woodson; sister Anna Woodson Stone and brother-in-law Nick Stone, Norman, OK; Cindy Woodson Pratt and brother-in-law Robin Pratt, Dallas, TX; and brother Andy Woodson and sister-in-law Shirley Woodson. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Overton Woodson, Jr. and Ann Stewart Woodson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe’s honor to Compassion International (compassion.com) or Not Forgotten (notforgotten.org).
Visitation will be held at First Bible Church in Decatur, AL from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27th. Funeral will also be held at First Bible Church on Thursday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will be immediately following the funeral at Midway Memorial Gardens, 3740 County Road 434, Moulton. AL 35650.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.