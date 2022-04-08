DECATUR
Joseph Ronald Cimino was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022.
Joseph was born April 2nd, 1936 to Anthony Cimino and Irene Dopke Cimino in Detroit, Michigan. After graduating high school from De La Salle Collegiate in 1953, he attended the University of Detroit. “Ronnie,” as his family affectionately called him, was drafted into the Army and served two years. Ron enjoyed his time in the Army; he was stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco and played on the baseball team. Shortly after his discharge, Ron returned to Michigan and began what would become a thirty-year-long career at Sears Roebuck & Co., where he had many close friends.
In 1963, Ron married Patricia Frances Bokor, a colleague from Sears who worked in the cash office at the Grosse Pointe store. The couple had two children: Joseph (Kelly) Cimino of Decatur, Alabama and Stacey (David) Bowman of Chicago, Illinois. Ron was so proud of his children and also enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons: Jonathan (Maggie), Zachary, and Nicolas Cimino. The boys lovingly called him “Grandpa Joe.”
Joe was an avid golfer who played multiple times a week who twice achieved a hole-in-one. After retiring from Sears, he worked at Greystone Golf Club so that he could continue to golf often. Joe also loved reading, spending hours a day enjoying books in all genres. Most recently, he loved watching old movies and discussing politics, and was always happy to indulge in a great meal. Grandpa Joe was a joyful, fun-loving person.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Irene Cimino, and Patricia Cimino. He is survived by siblings Bruce Cimino, Claudia (Walter) Macelt, Mark (Maria) Cimino, and Brian Cimino.
A Memorial Service will be eld on Sunday, April 10th, at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Joseph Ronald Cimino will be interred in the columbarium at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church.
