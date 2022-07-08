TRINITY — Josephine “Jo” Cagle Bates, 83, of Trinity AL, passed away on July 7 at her residence. She was born October 3, 1938 to Millard and Lenese Cagle. Visitation for Jo will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. with Brother O.D. Bowling and Brother Curtis Sampley officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
She was a loving wife of 61 years to Bobby Bates. She was the Assistant City Clerk of Trinity, AL. She was known around town for her sweet smile her bubbly personality, and will always be known as Ms. Jo. Proverbs 31 describes her many talents and her love for her family, friends, her church and most importantly her LOVE FOR GOD.
She was a lifelong member of Beltline Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bates; her parents, Millard and Lenese Cagle; her twin sister, Katheleen Cagle; her great-grandson, Mavrick West. She is survived by one son, Wayne Bates (Lisa); two daughters, Sheila Biggs (Joey), Sherry Chamberlain (Steve); eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Cagle (Brenda), Jeff Cagle.
Special Thanks to Southern Care, Megan Terry, Tanama Price and all the other caregivers for all the love they gave to my mom thru the years.
