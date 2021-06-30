DECATUR
Josephine Smith Lively Davis passed away on June 27, 2021 at the age of 83 at her home in Decatur, AL.
A Celebration of Life will be at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home on July 2nd, 2021. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 12:00. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 12:00 noon with Chaplain Otto Wood officiating and burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy “Dot” Blackburn and her brother, Kenny Smith; her daughters, Pam (Kevin) Borgschulte, Leigh Ann (Bryan) Steele; her son, Michael Lively; her grandchildren, Parker Borgschulte, Drew (Leslie) Hill, Daniel Blake (Ashley) Hill, and Hunter (Alexis) Hill and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Pattye Leonard and Roland Cleveland Smith; her first husband, Robert Donald Lively; three sisters and three brothers; and second husband, Jimmy Leon Davis.
She found great joy in her family, loved to laugh, and loved to dance. She will be missed every single day but we are all so fortunate to have had her in our life.
