HARTSELLE — Graveside service and interment for Josh Handley, 46, of Hartselle, will be Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Center Cemetery with Bro. Donnie McDonald and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Handley died January 18, 2022. He was born in Morgan County to Ronald Curtis Handley and Kimberly Ann Campbell Handley. Mr. Handley was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Handley; two sons, Brandon Handley and Levi Handley; two daughters, Annicka Handley and Kadyn Handley; mother, Kim Jones; one brother, Jeremy Handley (Lori); two sisters, Michelle Riley (Jeff) and Melinda Handley; one grandchild, Traycen Petty; nieces, Ashley Bradley, Whitney Flannery, and Allison Handley; two great-nephews; one great-niece and a host of friends who will miss him dearly.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
