DECATUR — Funeral for Joshua Craig, 42, is July 16, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Aldridge Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Mr. Craig, who died July 13, 2019, was born May 26, 1977.
